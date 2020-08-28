1/
Ronald Kemp
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEMP, Ronald Stephen "Ron" Ronald Stephen "Ron" Kemp (April 29, 1941 August 25, 2020) was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Nelle Cain and Russell Henry Kemp in April 1941. He spent much of his childhood and teen years in his beloved Woodstock, Georgia when it was a small town and the people there were just simply home. Those precious memories of growing up in a rural small town became the subject of his many stories that entertained countless audiences and family dinners over the years. He married Linda Coleman in 1961 the true love of his life. They danced, laughed, traveled the world, and loved one another for 59 years. Ron served in the United States Air Force from 1961 - 1968. Following his years of service, Ron and Linda moved back to her hometown of Roswell, Georgia where he lived for the remainder of his life. There he raised his family and was a self-employed business man for over 30 years. He was a man of strong faith and longtime member of Roswell United Methodist Church and the Seekers Sunday School Class. He was a much loved and respected member of the Roswell community as a little league assistant baseball and softball coach, assistant scout master for Boy Scout Troop 431 for over 25 years, an active member of the Georgia Appalachian Trail Club, and a highly regarded member of the Southern Order of Storytellers. He loved his family dearly, the great outdoors, most people, a great story, and good laugh. Ron left in some random writing, found on the day of his death, his own epitaph "I did the best that I could." and he truly did. Survivors who will miss him include his wife Linda, son Russell (Helen) Kemp, daughter Rhonda (Chris) Webb, granddaughters Linda Anne (Harrison) Cornforth and Laura Kemp. He will also be greatly missed by his extended family and many friends. Due to the current situation with the Corona Virus, a private service for immediate family will be held on Friday, August 28th. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested in Ron Kemp's memory to Roswell United Methodist Church H.E.L.P. Fund or to the North Fulton Community Charities.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved