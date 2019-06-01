|
|
LONG, Ronald Dr. Ronald Burke Long, age 81 of Conyers, died Thursday, May 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Lethia Propst Long; son and daughter-in-law, Stan and Sharon Long; daughter and son-in-law, Chris and Chuck Traylor; daughter, Kelly Long; grandsons, Zeke Traylor, Jeramy Long, Dylan Moseley and Dawson Moseley; granddaughters, Brooke Wilson and Becka Long; great-grandsons, Gavin Traylor and Micah Wilson. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Micah Traylor. Dr. Long was retired as Pastor of Glenwood Hills Baptist Church and recently retired as Director of International Ministry at Luther Rice Seminary. Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Conyers with Rev. Chuck Traylor, Dr. Fred Wolfe, Jr., Dr. James Flanagan and Dr. Len Turner officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers accepted or contributions may be made to the Ron and Lethia Long Scholarship Fund. Please contact [email protected] Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 1, 2019