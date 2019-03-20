McLOUD, Ronald Charles Ronald Charles McLoud, age 87, of Sandy Springs, Georgia went to be with Jesus on Sunday, March 17, 2019. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta. A Public Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Paran North Church of God, 1700 Allgood Road NE, Marietta, GA 30062. Born in Otho, Iowa, Mr. McLoud lived in Sandy Spring for the past 50 years. After serving in the United States Air Force, he worked as a Regional Sales Manager for Chicago and North Western Railroad, retiring after over 30 years of employment. He was also a very active member of Mt. Paran North Church of God and spent a lot of time working with Tres Dias and the Holy Spirit Encounter. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Madelene McLoud, in 2007. Survivors include: 4 Children: Bob McLoud, Sandy Springs, GA, Rhonda Porter, Sandy Springs, GA, Alice Firebaugh and husband Arthur Donahue, Woodstock, GA, and Kathy (Mike) Dammes, Dallas, GA ; Brother, Harold McLoud; Sister, Velda Crosby; 6 Grandchildren, Robbie Porter, Chris (Kelly) Porter, Michael Porter, Jason Dammes, Joshua Dammes, and Johnny (Kasey) Firebaugh; 3 Great Grandchildren, Max Porter, Billy Firebaugh and Maddie Firebaugh; Numerous Nieces, Nephews and extended family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, 2480 Macland Road, Marietta, GA 30064. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com. Donations may be made by check in memory of Ron McLoud to North Georgia Tres Dias, P.O. Box 7749, Marietta, GA 30065. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary