Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Minnich Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald Minnich

Obituary Condolences Flowers MINNICH, Ronald Julius "Ron" Ron was born December 9, 1933 in Roselle Illinois to Rose Rusch and Reuben Minnich. He entered into Heaven on May 13, 2019 at 10:30 AM surrounded by his devoted wife and loving daughter. Ron was an extremely bright precocious young man, excelling in academics and sports. His physical talents in sports were exemplary. He had a real love for the game of baseball from the time he was in grammar school. By the age of 17, the Independence Browns recruited him to become a pitcher in the KOM League which was a minor league farm team system based in Independence, Kansas. This provided a three-year participation in the minor leagues. This participation provided Ron with a fortunate opportunity to procure a position with Sinclair Oil, in the Right-of-Way Department. A lifelong career was born of the employment. Sinclair transferred him to New Jersey where he acquired his formal education at Rutgers University. The intellect, talent, and accomplishments while with Sinclair were noticed and appreciated by many. He was then asked to join Service Resources, Inc. in Atlanta, Georgia. As the Executive Vice President, he was able to participate in the major cross-country pipeline expansion projects. In October 1977, Ron was offered the Presidency of the firm and served in this capacity until 1982. In 1984, he joined a past associate and assisted in the founding of TEA, Inc. This company served many types of industry including pipeline companies, oil companies, gas companies, communication companies as well as city and airport annexation. This alliance was very successful; he served there until 1998. In 1998, Land Specialist Incorporated was founded by Ron and was an active thriving company under his leadership. Truly, Ron was a man respected by his clients and peers for his knowledge, business acumen, and honest gentle leadership. Many in the industry were able to learn from his knowledge, teaching, and kindness. There were many activities surrounding his Right-of-Way career. He was a long-time member of the International Right-of-Way Association, where he was well respected and revered. Many associates and clients will miss his intellect, knowledge, quick wit, genuine interest in their lives, and the lessons taught by him. Ron was also a leader in the community. He served on the board of the Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, while exhibiting his true devotion and support. The original campaign to expand the Wesleyan School benefited from his participation and commitment. The love of community brought opportunity to support many charities with his time, talents, and treasures. Among the beneficiaries, Children's Health Care of Atlanta, The Atlanta College of Art (now SCAD), Shepherd Hospital, the ALS Association, Hospice Atlanta, The Pro-Mozart Society, and the . He is survived by his loving wife of forty-two years, Saundra, daughter Mitzi Ritchie (Mike), grandson Brandon Ritchie who will miss his Gampy, and grandson Adam Sherer who loved his Grandpa, sister Diane Minnich Kassal of Chicago, Illinois and sister-in-law Cheryl (Cooky) Hall of Brentwood, Tennessee. The beloved Spike will miss his ice cream with his Daddy. His presence will be truly missed by the children that he loved, influenced and supported in their endeavors: Kimberly Teesateskie (Gary) and daughter Brianna. Michael Falk (Christine), sons Noah and Jonah. He was such a large part of their lives as family adviser on day to day life and instilling faith. Pop was truly special to them as they were to him. That smile and the twinkle in his eye will be missed every day by his loving family, dear friends, and the many people who admired and loved him. A memorial service will be held to honor his life on June 4, 2019, 1:30 PM at the Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 86 Mt. Vernon Highway, NW, Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Wesleyan School Campaign for Students Capital Fund. Please send to: Wesleyan School Attn: Office of Development 5405 Spalding Drive Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30092. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.