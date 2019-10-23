|
MORRIS, Ronald E. Ronald E. Morris, 72, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1947 at Emory University Hospital, in DeKalb County. He attended school here in DeKalb at Clarkston and graduated from Tucker High School. He later attended DeKalb College. Early in his career, he worked with his family in the grocery business. He later went on to own and operate his own business in appliance sales and repair. He was a longtime member of the Clarkston United Methodist Church. He is survived by his son, Candler Morris (Luiza) and six grandchildren, Samuel, David, Matthew, Jonathan, Caleb, and Lydia Morris. He is also survived by his brother, Fred C. Morris; nephew, Joseph Morris and niece, Sherry Perrotta. The funeral service will be held in the chapel of A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Alvin Lingenfelter officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 6:00 PM on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the funeral home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 23, 2019