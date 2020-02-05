|
MUSGROVE, Ronald Obie Musgrove, Ronald Obie, 90, of Marietta, GA, died peacefully Feb. 3, 2020. He was born Aug. 12, 1929 in River Falls, AL to Bura Josiah Musgrove and Sudie Pearl Johns Musgrove. Ron served in the Air National Guard during the Korean War. He graduated from the University of Alabama where he was awarded the top student honor in the school of Engineering. There he developed his lifelong love of learning. He worked for General Electric Co. for over 35 years. While there he was awarded several patents in the field of power generation as well as awards. For many years Ron was a member of the Alumni Board at the University of Alabama and loved recruiting high school students. Ron was a proud patriot, avid tennis player, sailor, music lover and Bama fan. He enjoyed birding and collecting treasures on his beach walks with his faithful dog on Dauphin Island, AL. He also loved to host shrimp and crab boils and fish fries. Ron was a longtime board member of the Dauphin Island Bird Sanctuaries and was a docent at the Dauphin Island Estuarium. He was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church where he loved listening to the message and the old hymns. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Euel Musgrove and his wife Billie Frances Musgrove and by his sister-in-law Gwen Musgrove. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Penny Woodson Musgrove, his brother, Don Musgrove (Mabel) and sister, Hilda Kimmons (Rich) and also by his children Ronda Lee Ras (Robert) of Grand Junction, CO, Ronald Kyle Musgrove, Eric Roger Musgrove, Melissa Kay Musgrove all of Cumming, GA, his step-son Scott Eric Schoenberner (Casey) of Roswell, GA and 7 grandchildren and many devoted nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nurturing people at West Georgia Hospice, LaGrange, GA for their tender care of Ron. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, Feb. 6, at 1 PM, at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30068. Our pastor Dr. Randy Mickler will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 11:30 AM for a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mike Sappington Helping Hand Fund, Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020