POLLOCK, Ronald Gene Ronald Gene Pollock, I passed away peacefully on 9/28/2020 after a brief illness. Ronald was born on 9/23/1938 in Detroit, MI to Reverend Theodore and Nancy Pollock. The Pollock family moved to Atlanta in the mid 50's. Ronald attended David T. Howard High School and participated in the marching band, playing the clarinet. While in high school he also played the piano with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. After high school Ronald attended Morehouse College and is a proud graduate of the class of 1968. During his adult life he served in the US Navy and was honorably discharged. He later went on to work with Seagram's Company in Cincinnati. Upon his return to Atlanta he was employed by MARTA. He also worked with the Atlanta Public Schools to complete his work history. Ronald was an avid student of the Bible and believer in Jesus Christ. He was a valued member of Fellowship of Faith Church International- Reverend Wayne C. Thompson, Senior Pastor. Survivors: Ronald (Stephanie Oliver) Gene Pollock II, Jacksonville, FL, son; Portia Pollock, New Orleans, LA, daughter; Salliann P. Hughes, Atlanta, sister; Harvey W. Pollock, Atlanta, John C. Pollock, Atlanta, brothers; 2 grandchildren, Diara Wiley, East Point, Sydney Pollock, Chicago, IL; 2 great grandchildren and many lifelong friends. Ronald's remains will be interred on 10/26/2020 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA in a CDC compliant, socially distant service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to: Morehouse College, Office of Advancement Services, 830 Westview Dr., Atlanta, Ga 30314. You can also make a gift online at http://giving.morehouse.edu
. /Please indicate the "General Scholarship Fund" in memory of Alumnus Ronald G Pollock I '68 to assign your donation. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com
.