SCHARBO, RONALD August 14, 1938 September 14, 2019 Atlanta, GA| Age 81 Loving Father, Grandfather and Brother Ronald William Scharbo passed away peacefully at his home, lovingly surrounded by his family. Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Ron spent his early years in Pittsburgh, PA, surrounded by the three things he loved mostfriends, family and good food. After graduating from Duquesne University, Ron began a career in Advertising and distinguishing himself during the "Mad Men" era in New York. However, it was at Burton Campbell in Atlanta where he truly shined. Serving as CEO for over two decades, he grew this regional agency into a nationally recognized success story, with clients including Bell South, Ryder Trucks and Church's Fried Chicken. While his passion for marketing led him to start and sell other Advertising agencies with such clients as Home Depot, Longhorn Steaks, Ted's Montana Grill and Pike Family Nurseries, his entrepreneurial spirit led him into other fields as well. He was a founding partner at Canoe restaurant and co-inventor of Weber Grill's "beer can" chicken cooker. Ron also took time to teach, becoming Executive In Residence at University of Georgia Grady School of Journalism. His 1988 graduation speech became a widely shared lesson on the importance of family and the inspiration for his recently published book, "Learning the Hard Way." Ron was deeply committed to his local community, serving on the Advisory Boards of the High Museum of Art, the Atlanta College of Art, The Paideia School, the Henry Grady School of Journalism at the University of Georgia and the National Mental Health Association of Georgia. Furthermore, wanting to help those in need, Ron enjoyed his pro-bono work supporting MedShare and Men Stopping Violence. Though Ron's professional and charitable endeavors were immense, he will be remembered most for his love and devotion to family. Inspired by his Italian heritage, he returned to Calabria, Italy in search of his familial roots, becoming an Italian citizen in his seventies. Of course, no meal would feel complete without seeing him raise a glass and deliver his most cherished Italian toast "A La Familia." He will be remembered always as Beloved "Dad" to children; Mark (Carrie) Scharbo, Grant (Gina) Scharbo and Dana (Josh) Lieberman; loving "Paw Paw" of six grandchildren; Miles, Roman, Luisa, Ava, Matthew and Gianna. Dearest brother of Patricia (William) Barefoot; fondly remembered by first wife Marianne Scharbo DeHaan as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Lillian Scharbo. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking memorial contributions be made to the in Ron's name.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 22, 2019