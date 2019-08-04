Services
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Temple Kol Emeth
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
at Ashley's home
Ronald Sherwood Obituary
SHERWOOD, Ronald V. Ronald V. Sherwood, age 69, of Marietta, GA, passed away July 21, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Annelie and Arnold Sherwood, Ronald is survived by his wife Kathleen Sherwood; and children, Ashley Basile, Jenna Rosenzweig, and Devin Sherwood. The family will hold a Memorial Service on Sunday, August 11, from 1 PM - 2 PM at Temple Kol Emeth. Following the services, family will receive friends from 2:30 PM - 4 PM at Ashley's home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation or the American Brain Tumor Association. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2019
