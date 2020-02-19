Services
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
656 Roscoe Rd.
Newnan, GA
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Singleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Singleton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Singleton Obituary
SINGLETON, Ronald Emmett Mr. Ronald Emmett Singleton, age 70, of Carrollton, formerly of Atlanta and Sharpsburg, passed away on Feb. 17, 2020 after his battle with gastric cancer. He retired from Kroger after 45 years as a master meat cutter, in 2015, with dreams of spending his days fishing and spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer L. Singleton-Hydock, grandson, Jeffrey K. Hydock and great-granddaughter, Addalyn Mae Hydock. Survivors include two daughters, Christy E. Singleton of Carrollton and Laurie T. Blanchard (Tony) of Rex, one son, Kevin G. Thompson of Riverdale, two brothers, Ralph Singleton and Roy Singleton, both of Carrollton, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and one granddog, Molly. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Feb. 21 from 2 PM - 4 PM, and from 6 PM - 8 PM, at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11 AM, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 656 Roscoe Rd., Newnan, GA 30265. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parrott Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -