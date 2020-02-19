|
SINGLETON, Ronald Emmett Mr. Ronald Emmett Singleton, age 70, of Carrollton, formerly of Atlanta and Sharpsburg, passed away on Feb. 17, 2020 after his battle with gastric cancer. He retired from Kroger after 45 years as a master meat cutter, in 2015, with dreams of spending his days fishing and spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer L. Singleton-Hydock, grandson, Jeffrey K. Hydock and great-granddaughter, Addalyn Mae Hydock. Survivors include two daughters, Christy E. Singleton of Carrollton and Laurie T. Blanchard (Tony) of Rex, one son, Kevin G. Thompson of Riverdale, two brothers, Ralph Singleton and Roy Singleton, both of Carrollton, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and one granddog, Molly. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Feb. 21 from 2 PM - 4 PM, and from 6 PM - 8 PM, at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11 AM, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 656 Roscoe Rd., Newnan, GA 30265. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 19, 2020