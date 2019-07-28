|
WEBBER, Ronald Stephen Ronald Stephen Webber, age 69, of McDonough, died Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia to the late William and Virginia Webber. Mr. Webber is survived by his wife, Donna Webber; son, Stephen (Samantha) Webber; and sister, Deborah (Stan) Creecy. Ronald was an avid Georgia Tech fan and loved tinkering and fixing things. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in the East Chapel of Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors with Pastor Greg Lee officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday, July 29, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Georgia Tech's Promise Scholarship Program, which provides full tuition to students below the poverty line. Donations can be made online at development.gatech.edu/ways-give or checks to Georgia Tech Foundation Memo - Tech Promise Scholarship 760 Spring St. NW Suit 400, Atlanta, GA 30308. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 28, 2019