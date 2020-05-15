|
|
STEWART, Ronald G. Celebration of Life Services for Ronald G. Stewart will be held at Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM. He will be laid to rest at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Locust Grove, GA. Drive Through Viewing will be held from 3PM to 4PM at Dortch-Williamson. He leaves loving memories to his wife Justine Stewart, sister, Caroline L. Sample Stewart, nephew, Milton Sample III (Sophia), great nephew Milton Sample IV, daughter, Dreycem Johnson, three grandchildren, Breanna Jordan, Aliyah Jordan and Anthony Jordan Jr., and one great-grandson, Amir Danfodio. He also leaves to cherish His uncle Alfred, Aunt Geraldine, Aunt Aylce and several loved cousins and friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 15, 2020