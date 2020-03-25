|
WAGNER, Ronald Lee July 2, 1941 March 18, 2020 Ronald Lee Wagner of Woodstock, GA died on March 18, 2020. He was born July 2, 1941 in Bluefield, WV, the son of William and Josephine Wagner. He was a graduate of Graham High School, Bluefield, VA and attended Virginia Military Institute, Lexington, VA, Bluefield College, Bluefield, VA and was a graduate of East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, TN. He worked for The Dow Chemical Company for 30 years in Evansville, IN, Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA and Midland, MI, excelling as a National Sales Manager for Styrofoam Products and retiring in 1995 in Atlanta. He and his wife, Camilla "Cammy," lived in Munich, Germany for 5 months in 1997 before returning to the Atlanta area and finally settling in Woodstock, GA. Ron had numerous hobbies including astronomy (grinding and building his own telescope), woodworking, fly fishing, ham radios, photography, water color painting, traveling, (including numerous cruises) and was an avid reader. He enjoyed being with family and friends and was a member of First Baptist Church, Roswell, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, Camilla Wagner, one daughter, Kimberly Alexander and her husband, Mark, of Duluth GA, one son, Steve Wagner and his wife, Ruby, of Big Canoe, GA and three grandchildren, Hayley Alexander, Lauren Alexander and Evan Wagner, all residing in the Atlanta area. A memorial service and reception will be held at the First Baptist Roswell, Roswell, GA after the corona virus epidemic has declined. In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to First Baptist Roswell, 710 Mimosa Boulevard, Roswell, GA 30075.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 25, 2020