Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Lying in State
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Deliverance & Miracle Church
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Deliverance & Miracle Church
900 Huff Rd
Atlanta, GA
WILLIAMS, Pastor Ronald Pastor Ronald Williams of Mableton, GA passed away on Dec. 12, 2019. His Homegoing Service will be held today, Dec. 18, at 11 AM, at Deliverance & Miracle Church, 900 Huff Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Instate, 10 AM. Interment, Crestlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. He leaves behind his sisters, Stephanie Williams, Dynese Williams, Elva Williams, Gracinia Williams-Henry (James), and Glenis Landers; brothers, Dino Williams, Darryl Williams and Terance Williams; daughter LaTasha Harris (Brian); son, Stefan Pierce (Tanshanette); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, beloved friends, and his church Solid Rock. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 18, 2019
