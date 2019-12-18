|
WILLIAMS, Pastor Ronald Pastor Ronald Williams of Mableton, GA passed away on Dec. 12, 2019. His Homegoing Service will be held today, Dec. 18, at 11 AM, at Deliverance & Miracle Church, 900 Huff Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Instate, 10 AM. Interment, Crestlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. He leaves behind his sisters, Stephanie Williams, Dynese Williams, Elva Williams, Gracinia Williams-Henry (James), and Glenis Landers; brothers, Dino Williams, Darryl Williams and Terance Williams; daughter LaTasha Harris (Brian); son, Stefan Pierce (Tanshanette); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, beloved friends, and his church Solid Rock. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 18, 2019