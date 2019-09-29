|
|
KLEIN, Ronnie Leah Ronnie Leah Klein, age 69, of Atlanta, GA - a loving, generous and free-spirited beautiful woman died September 26, 2019. Ronnie was born in Hillside, NJ to Rosalyn and Victor Klein. She is survived by her loving partner, Elaine Gilner Friedman; Elaine's daughters, Barri Rafferty, Ellen Friedman, Robin Carroll; brothers Gerald Klein and his wife, Mary Ann, Michael and his wife, Barbara Klein; sister-in-law, Joanne Klein; niece, Rebecca; nephews, Jon, David and Richard Klein; cousin, Midje Theulen; her dog Sammie; and a countless number of people that loved her. Ronnie had a keen sense of humor and an insatiable appetite to learn. Quick to laugh, she made friends everywhere she went. She loved Mother Earth and all its creatures and honored it in every way. She cared deeply about the environment and believed that we all have a responsibility to do our part. She was a progressive thinker, passionate about social justice, open-minded, non-judgmental and made everyone feel important, no matter how long you knew her. Ronnie was on the forefront of the holistic new age movement in spirituality. She had in-depth knowledge about various metaphysical aspects of life and non-traditional medicine and healing. When anyone reached out to her, she lovingly shared her gifts and knowledge. Ronnie was also incredibly disciplined and passionate about fitness the gym being her "happy place". In her quiet gentle way, Ronnie touched the lives of those that lived in her beautifully diverse Danbury Parc neighborhood. She created a loving connection and a true community among neighbors old, young and furry. Ronnie was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW). She graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in Sociology before earning a Master's Degree in Social Work in 1980 from Clark Atlanta University. Ronnie had a fascinating career path including working in her capacity as a LCSW and serving the community in many organizations including Inner Harbor Hospitals, Cobb County Mental Health Center, the State of Georgia, Grady Memorial Hospital, APS Healthcare, and private practice. She worked as a hospice social worker and even co-owned and operated a metaphysical gift shop. She will be held closely in the hearts of all the lives she has touched. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Weinstein Hospice https://www.weinsteinhospice.com or Dekalb County Animal Services http://www.dekalbanimalservices.com. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 PM on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 29, 2019