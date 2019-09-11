|
STEWART, Ronnie Ronnie Stewart, 68, of Jonesboro, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Sandy; children, Christy and Matt and spouses; mother, Beverlyn; siblings, Norma, Dean, James and Tim and 3 grandchildren. Services will be held at Parrott Funeral Home, 4 PM on Saturday, September 14. Visitation from 1 PM - 4 PM. Visit www.asturner.com or www.parrottfuneralhome.com to sign his guest book and view his obit. A. S. Turner & Sons, Decatur.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 11, 2019