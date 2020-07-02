JONES, Roosevelt Mr. Roosevelt Jones of Fairburn, GA passed away on June 24, 2020. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Family and friends will assemble in the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his devoted wife, Pamela of Atlanta, GA; his son, Jason of New Jersey; his sister, Atreener Drain of Chicago,IL, Karen Drain(Chicago, IL); his stepchildren, Jason Rogers Chicago, IL, Thea Rogers (Alexandria, VA), Lathon Knazze (Oklahoma City, OK), Sonya Knazze,(Oklahoma City, OK); brother in law, Albert Hunter(Mckinney, TX); sister in law, Nikki Hunter (McKinney, TX ; and a host of loving relatives and friends. On Friday, public viewing from 9 AM - until the hour of service at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com
