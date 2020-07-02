1/1
Roosevelt Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roosevelt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONES, Roosevelt Mr. Roosevelt Jones of Fairburn, GA passed away on June 24, 2020. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Family and friends will assemble in the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his devoted wife, Pamela of Atlanta, GA; his son, Jason of New Jersey; his sister, Atreener Drain of Chicago,IL, Karen Drain(Chicago, IL); his stepchildren, Jason Rogers Chicago, IL, Thea Rogers (Alexandria, VA), Lathon Knazze (Oklahoma City, OK), Sonya Knazze,(Oklahoma City, OK); brother in law, Albert Hunter(Mckinney, TX); sister in law, Nikki Hunter (McKinney, TX ; and a host of loving relatives and friends. On Friday, public viewing from 9 AM - until the hour of service at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 1, 2020
Roosevelt was one of the nicest individuals I had the pleasure of knowing at the Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center in Chicago. A great educator. He was a teacher, a coach, and an administrator who excelled and exhibited the highest levels of professionalism.

My condolences to Pam and the entire family.
Larry Vigon
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved