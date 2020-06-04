Rosa Borders
BORDERS, Rosa Lee Rosa Lee Borders, 102, of Atlanta, GA., passed May 29, 2020. A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, at 1 PM, at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, 2000 Marietta Blvd. NW. The visitation will be held at the mortuary on the day of service from 10 AM - 12 PM, and no viewing will be allowed at the cemetery. The cortege will depart the mortuary at 12:15 PM. She leaves to honor the legacy and cherish her memories, 3 daughters, Clara L. Jordan, Betty A Calloway, and Alma J. Brown, 6 grandchildren., Vincent Nowell, Chaye Wise (Mark), Yolanda Border, James Jr, Nowell (Deborah), Steven Borders (Sharon), Gail McGill (John), 15 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Face masks are required for viewing at the funeral home. Goolsby's Mortuary 1375 Jonesboro Rd., SE. (404) 588-0128.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 4, 2020.
