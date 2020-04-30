|
|
BUSH (CARPIO), Rosa Lee Mrs. Rosa Lee Bush, 82, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. Born in Summerville, South Carolina, to Salvador Manget Carpio and Rena Burbage Carpio, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ruby Carpio Bell of Atlanta, Georgia, and Mary Hasdgedes Simmons of Summerville, South Carolina; and a nephew, Daniel Simmons of Summerville, South Carolina. She moved to Atlanta in the early 1950s and attended Hoke Smith High School (Class of 1956). She later attended Georgia State College for Women, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in math. She earned her Master's degree in elementary education from the University of Georgia, settled in Royston, Georgia, and taught 8th grade math until the mid 1970s. After that, she traveled the world extensively; lived in Iran, Greece, and England; and visited every country in Europe, North Africa, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and the Far East. She was a beautiful, cultured, intelligent woman, a loving wife and sister, and a devoted aunt who loved beautiful things, crafting, books, and crossword puzzles. She is survived by her nieces, Raina Bell Saunders (Guilford) of Atlanta; and Connie Davis and Cathy Simmons of Summerville; by her nephews James Scott and Kenny Simmons; and by her devoted cousins, Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Quindoza of Jacksonville, Florida. Funeral and interment at Westview Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 30, 2020