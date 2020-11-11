CAUDLE, Rosa
Mrs. Rosa Caudle, age 94, of Atlanta, passed away on November 5, 2020 at her senior living facility in Suwanee, GA. Rosa was born May 23, 1926 to Cornelius and Maude Coleman in Sylacauga, AL. While in high school, she was a majorette, played the drums, and enjoyed tumbling and dancing. After graduating from Comer High School, she attended Auburn University where she received a Bachelor's degree in Education. On December 22, 1948, she married James Thomas Caudle of Sylacauga, AL.
In the early 1950's, Rosa taught in Columbus, GA and Anniston, AL. After moving to Atlanta, she taught Physical Education at Chamblee High School. After the birth of her first daughter, she was a substitute teacher in DeKalb County. Returning to teaching full time after the birth of her second daughter, she taught elementary school. She retired in 1987 from Hightower Elementary. During that time, the family attended Northwoods Baptist Church and Rosa was active in Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional teacher's society.
She enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens, baking, canning, and was an avid reader. She enjoyed traveling, camping, college football, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband James, daughters Debbie Caudle Ward and husband Ernie, Patty Caudle Cunningham and husband Eric, and grandchildren George Ward, Lauren Ward and Deirdre Smith.
There will be a short graveside service on November 16 at 11:00 AM at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. No flowers, please. On-line condolences may be made at www.crowellbrothers.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.