SANDERS (FERGUSON), Rosa Nell Mrs. Rosa Nell Ferguson Sanders, 90, of Roswell, GA went to our heavenly Father, Saturday, May 30, 2020. She came to her final rest in peace in the same home she shared with her beloved husband for much of their over sixty-five years together, surrounded by the loving presence of her family. Mrs. Sanders was the matriarch of the Sanders family, and was a source of strength, compassion, and devotion to her family and friends. Mrs. Sanders was born in Chunky, MS, July 28, 1929 to Mrs. Ruby Fox Ferguson and Mr. Robert Lamar Ferguson. She was raised in Chunky and Clinton, MS, where she graduated high school in three years. Mrs. Sanders graduated from Mississippi College in three years, with a major in Life Sciences and a double minor in English and Spanish. She was an extraordinarily intelligent woman, graduating at the top of her class in both high school and college. While at college, she met the love of her life and future husband, Dr. Frank DeCelle Sanders, Jr., who matriculated at Mississippi College after he returned from service in World War II in the U.S. Army Air Corp. Mrs. Sanders faithfully supported her husband during his tenure in dental school at Loyola University in New Orleans, LA, where he received his D.D.S. and graduated number one in his dental class. Mrs. Sanders was devoted to her husband, and supported him and her family with love, compassion, and unwavering loyalty throughout her entire life. She worked side-by-side with her husband as the office manager, scheduler, and book-keeper for his private practice where they worked together for 15 years. Dr. and Mrs. Sanders then moved with three children in tow to Durham, NC, where Dr. Sanders received his Masters of Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Upon receiving his degree, Dr. and Mrs. Sanders moved to the state of Georgia, where Dr. Sanders worked for the State of Georgia Department of Public Health in various capacities for the Dental Health Office until his retirement in 1996. Dr. and Mrs. Sanders were married for over 65 years, with the last 45 years of their marriage spent in Roswell, GA. They were each other's spouses, confidants, soul-mates, and best friends. Nell, as she liked to be called, was the epitome of a Steel Magnolia, exemplifying both traditional southern femininity and an uncommon fortitude with a wry sense of humor. God, faith, and the Methodist Church were the cornerstones of her marriage, family, and life. She was an amazing cook, whose recipes will be passed down for generations to come. She loved to travel, camp, and explore with her husband and children. Mrs. Sanders was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank DeCelle Sanders, Jr., D.D.S, M.P.H., parents, sisters Opal Dayne Wynn and Bobbye Jean Buck and brother-in-laws William H. Buck, M.D., and Plummer Wynn, D.D.S. She is survived by her daughters, Judith Anne Sanders Henke (Judy), Linda Jane Sanders Kelly (Jane), her sons Frank DeCelle Sanders, III, and Robert Lamar Sanders, son-in-laws Steve Kelly and Brant Henke, daughter-in-laws Rose Marie Sanders and Deborah Ann Sanders, and sister Mrs. Jerry Rogers and brother-in-law Mr. Dick Rogers. Mrs. Sanders is also survived by grandchildren Tyler Lee Kelly, Ashley Henke Reed, Frank DeCelle Sanders, IV, Hope Olivia Sanders, Robert Lamar Sanders, Jr., and Steve Kelly, Jr. Mrs. Sanders recently welcomed her first great-grandchild into the world, Jack Raymond Reed, IV. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held at Roswell United Methodist Church and Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs.