Rosa Lee MILES

Rosa Lee MILES Obituary
MILES, Rosa Lee Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Rosa Lee Miles will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 12 noon at Rainbow Park Baptist Church, 2941 Columbia Dr., Decatur, GA., 30034. Her remains will lie in state at 11am until the hour service. Burial at Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Visitation Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10am-8pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please, visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019
