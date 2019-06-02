NEWTON, Rosa "Linda" Rosa "Linda" Newton, 84, passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2019. Linda was born on May 9, 1935 in Opelika, Alabama. She was preceded in death by the love of her life (met in First grade) Fred Newton, and her beloved son, Jeff Newton. Together Linda and Fred raised three children. Linda's surviving children and their spouses are: Mike and Fran Newton of St. Simons Island, GA and Roslyn and Tom McClure of Atlanta, GA. Linda was a role model to her six grandchildren: Corbin Newton, Lee Newton, Trey McClure, Harrison McClure, Richie McClure, and Delinda Clark, along with her three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law: Virginia and Lester Judy of Orange Beach, Alabama, as well as many nieces and nephews. Linda graduated from Auburn University and never missed an opportunity to yell "War Eagle!" After college, she spent many years as a school teacher in Lagrange and City of Atlanta school systems. She spent the last 25 years in Atlanta, living with Roz and Tom, and helped raise Trey, Harrison and Richie. Linda loved Jesus, her family, and cornbread with buttermilk. Her favorite thing to do was to help other people, and she consistently showed it through counsel, generosity, and being a great listener. She was a Hallmark movie enthusiast and spent most days listening to her favorite pastors RC Sproul and Andy Stanley. She was the rock of her family and will be greatly missed by us all. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 7th at 2 pm in the Kellett Chapel (Peachtree Presbyterian Church - 3434 Roswell Road NW Atlanta GA 30305) with a reception after. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary