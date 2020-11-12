1/1
Rosa Tomlinson
TOMLINSON (ROBINSON), Rosa Jean

Celebration of Life for Mrs. Rosa Jean Robinson Tomlinson, of Atlanta passed away on November 6, 2020. Graveside Service will be held on Friday November 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 12:30 p.m. on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd S.W. Atlanta 404-349-3000 mbfh.com.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
NOV
13
Visitation
12:30 PM
Westview Cemetery
NOV
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
