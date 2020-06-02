COHEN (WILENSKY), Rosalyn Joann "Roz" Rosalyn Joann "Roz" Wilensky Cohen, age 76, born in Atlanta, GA, left this earth at her home on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Marietta, Georgia. Roz loved her husband of 54 years, daughter, son, grandchildren, extended family, and friends more than anything. She let us know this every dayevery dayeven when our attitudes and behaviors were under her scrutiny. We know we can do anything and are all stronger from her love. Roz worked and retired at Piedmont Hospital after almost 30 years, cherishing her relationships with professionals and patients alike. She took pride in making us latkes that we ate right out of the frying pan that never made it to the table and showed us her discipline and strength striding through the Peachtree Road Race year after year. "Get a move on, you have it in you, and don't worry about getting credit." We miss her, boy do we miss her, and love her as much as she loved us all. Rosalyn was preceded in death by her parents Julius and Ida Brody Wilensky. She is survived by her husband, Martin W. Cohen of Marietta, GA, her two children, Alison Jordan (Jay) of Marietta, GA, and Ethan Cohen (Jacqueline) of Castle Rock, CO, her grandchildren, Marcus Worth Cohen, Benjamin Samuel Jordan, Blythe Kay Cohen, and Nathan Charles Jordan, her sister, Sherry Dawkins (Pete), her brother, Alan Wilensky (Coralie), her brother-in-law, Michael Cohen (Lynda), her sister-in-law, Judy Cohen, and her many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 4 PM EST, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The service will be broadcasted live via Zoom. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82830592594?pwd=UEhReXp3UUhpeHZ2OW81YlFPOWJyQT09 Meeting ID: 828 3059 2594 Password: 501578. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 2, 2020.