BAECHTOLD, Rose Rose Baechtold, age 98, died on 6/30/20 following a long illness, and what Rose called "a good run". During her final days, Rose's favorite music was playing and loving hands were on her. A proud-of-it native New Yorker, Rose was a graduate of Girls High School, and College, City of New York, both in Brooklyn. During World War II, Rose worked for briefly Grumman Aircraft as an original "Rosie the Riveter". Her vocational passion though, was education, and she spent many of her early adult years teaching foreign languages to high school students. In later years, Rose led language classes for senior adults. A polymath, Rose was fluent in Italian, Spanish, and French, a lover of a wide range of music, especially opera, an avid traveler, a superb card player, a voracious reader-and a beach bum. A gifted alto, Rose sang for most of her life-at home, in church choirs, and in sing along groups she organized at senior communities. Rose was a lifelong Roman Catholic and also one of Catholicism's fiercest critics and a vowed ecumenist, in her practices and her friendships. Later decades of ever decreasing vision due to macular degeneration, and even Rose's final years of dementia did not diminish Rose's energy or her determination until close to the end, Rose loved to be in charge-her late mother's nickname for Rose was "Boss". If there were a theme song for Rose's life, it would be one of Rose's favorite phrases, "My Way". Rose found a man with a brilliant mind, a deep well of patience, a keen sense of humor, and an unwavering heart to share life's journey. Rose was married to Fred Baechtold, Jr. for 60 years until he died in 2014. Rose and Fred lived in Connecticut for most of their life together before moving to Atlanta in 2006. Alongside Fred, others welcoming Rose to the church triumphant include generations of Italians and Italian American forebears, Rose's parents, her brother in law, Ed Travers, and a multitude of chums from every chapter of Rose and Fred's lives. Among survivors celebrating Rose's rich life are daughter, Rev. Dr. Bettina (Norman) Kilburn, son Fred (Carlene) Baechtold, granddaughter Casey (Joseph) Amorizzo, great granddaughters Alessandra and Isabella Amorizzo, two first cousins, many extended family cousins, "sister" Lorraine Travers, brother in law Robert (Thelma) Baechtold, nieces, nephews, great nephews/nieces and a great great nephew and niece by marriage, as well as a faithful remnant of friends spread throughout the country and in four senior living communities in Atlanta-most especially Kings Bridge Retirement Community, home to Rose and Fred from 2006-2014 and to Rose until 2018. During Rose's last years and especially her final months, God provided in abundance. Through their fidelity, their skills, their hearts, and their hands, the staffs of Orchard Senior Living, Kadan Home Care, Atlanta Health Care Partners, Resurgia Health Solutions, Agape Hospice, and Senior Care Options became found family, caring for Rose, sharing the load with us, and celebrating the healing moments-shoulder to shoulder. They were, and are, a blessing beyond measure to Rose and family. A small Service of Witness to the Resurrection will take place at North Decatur Presbyterian Church and will be live streamed. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be planned later when permitted, after which Rose's ashes will be interred alongside Fred's. Donations in memory of Rose may be made to: Georgia Public Library for the Blind, 55 Park Pl NE #300, Atlanta, GA 30303. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.



