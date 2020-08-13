1/
Rose Delano
1928 - 2020
DELANO, Rose Marie Rose Marie Delano, of Stockbridge, GA passed away on August 7, 2020 at the age of 91. Rose was born on December 15, 1928 to Michael and Lena Fusaro in Jersey City, NJ. She married her husband Vincent on April 30, 1950 and they raised 6 children, Joanne (Smith), Vincent Jr., Matthew, Phillip, Lisa (Beck), and Nicholas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, her parents, sister, Yolanda (Sawicki), and brothers, Michael and Louis. In addition to her 6 children, she is survived by 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, sisters, Lorraine Maggio and Barbara Mancuso, as well as many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Horis A. Ward Fairview Chapel
376 Fairview Road
Stockbridge, GA 30281
7704741231
