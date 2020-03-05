|
GOLDBERG (MIBAB), Rose "Royza bat Chaim" Dec. 5, 1923 - March 1, 2020 Born in Dec. of 1923, Rose Goldberg lived an amazing life full of love despite being surrounded by such overwhelming hate during her youth. Rose, who defied the odds throughout her life, was a survivor of the Holocaust in which over 20,000 Jews in her hometown of Ludmir, Poland were murdered in the early 1940's making Rose one of just 100 Jews from the town to survive. Rose bravely saved family members during the Holocaust, sometimes witnessing murders of her own family and living several months underground sharing a pipe with several family members to get air from above. She eventually escaped with her brave husband Carl, whom she married in January of 1945. Their daughter Eva was born in a displaced person's camp in Germany in 1946. In 1949, Rose, Carl and Eva moved to Jacksonville, Florida in the United States thanks to a sponsorship from the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS). They came to the United States without money, family or friends and not only survived but thrived despite dire circumstances. Rose and Carl managed to buy a modest but beautiful home as Rose gave birth next to Anita and then Susie. Carl and Rose took on many jobs to make ends meet and Rose even voluntarily ran Jacksonville Hadassah's thrift shop. Rose's small family of five in Jacksonville eventually grew to eight grandchildren (one passing away shortly after birth), seven great grandchildren (soon to be eight) and a number of wonderful friends and family who will miss her sorely. Rose passed away in the company of her family including her three beautiful daughters who will continue to share her values and grow her legacy. Rose was preceded in death by her parents Chaya (Of Blessed Memory or OBM) and Chaim Mibab (OBM) and her husband Carl "Kisel" Goldberg (OBM). She was also preceded in death by several siblings including a baby who passed away during infancy whose name was unknown (OBM), a brother Moishe (Yenta & daughter Esther) Mibab (OBM), brother Bentzi Mibab, sister Ruchel (engaged to Abe - OBM) Mibab (OBM), Herschel Mibab (OBM) and survived by Reuven Mibab (Dalia with three daughters Rachel, Achva and Orlee) and Peretz (Renee ((OBM)) and their four children Charles, Ben, Alan and Malory). Rose is survived by her children: Eva Lipman (Charles), Anita Zucker (David) & Susie Davis (Bobby). She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Wendy Lipman (OBM) and her son-in-law Jerry Zucker (OBM) and survived by her grandchildren Andy (Andrea) Lipman, Emily Lipman, Jonathan (Laura) Zucker, Andrea (Aaron) Lee-Zucker, Jeffrey (Jessica) Zucker, Erin Davis & Drew (Dani) Davis, seven great grandchildren (with another to come) and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers and should friends desire, the family has designated donations be made to any of the following in memory of Rose: Wish for Wendy Foundation (benefiting those with cystic fibrosis), 8480 Lazy Oaks Court, Atlanta, GA 30350. Addlestone Hebrew Academy, 1675 Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407. Congregation Dor Tikvah, 1645 Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407 May her memory be a blessing.
