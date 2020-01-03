|
|
JONES (KIRKLAND), Rose Marie It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Rose Marie Kirkland Jones on December 21, 2019. She was Rose to some, Marie to others, Sweetpea to Charlie, Mom and Nana to her children and grands, Auntie to many and loved by all. Born Marie Kirkland on September 30, 1929 to the late James Kirkland and Caroline Kirkland Dennis, Rose was raised in Rembert, South Carolina. She attended high school at Mather Academy in Camden, South Carolina, graduating in 1949. She went on to Allen University in Columbia, SC where she graduated with a teaching degree. It was at Allen that Rose met Charlie C. Jones, her beloved "Chuck", who she married on September 5, 1954. Rose was a life-long teacher, with over 30 years in the classroom teaching Kindergarten and First Grade in Indiana, Chicago, and Atlanta, where she retired from the Atlanta Public School System. Rose and Charlie started their family in Chicago, with Lori arriving on May 14, 1963 and Alysia on May 13, 1968 just before moving to Atlanta. Rose was a wonderful teacher who was a repeat recipient of Teacher of the Year honors, and left a lasting impression on her students, including one who would become her son-in-law. Rose was very active in the church, serving in many roles at Shaw Temple AME Zion church in Atlanta. And she was also a big presence in her Southwest Atlanta community of Lynn Valley. Upon retiring, and returning with Charlie to South Carolina in 1991, Rose joined Antioch AME Zion Church, where she was also a servant leader of the Young at Hearts and in other capacities. Rose returned to Atlanta after her dear "Chuck" departed this earth on October 6, 2017 after 63 years of marriage. Rose was a woman of quiet dignity and honor, perseverance and patience, humor and heart. She will be sorely missed but her sweet spirit will live on. Rose is preceded in death by her mother and father, James and Caroline, step-father "Pop" Freddie Dennis, brothers Marshall, Mack, John, James, William, Francis, Alston, Robert, Joseph and LeRoy, and sisters Jesse, Gertrude and Elizabeth. She is survived by her daughters, Lori Jordan of Bellevue, Washington, and Alysia Long of Atlanta, Georgia; sons-in-law Peter Jordan and Robert Long; grandkids Tradon, Grant, Justin and Liori Jordan, and Julius and Ethan Long. Also mourning her passing are her brothers Thomas Kirkland and Henry Kirkland, sisters-in-law Vermelle Kirkland, Alta-Mae Kirkland and Vivian Dennis, many special nieces and nephews, godchildren, dear friends Laura Weston, Mary Alice Gibson, and Ella Watson (cousin as well), and a host of others.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020