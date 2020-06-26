Rosemary Bolden
BOLDEN (HESTER), Rosemary Rosemary Hester Bolden passed Sunday, June 21, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 AM, at the mortuary. A public viewing will be held on the morning of service from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM at the mortuary. Interment South View cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Pamela Coman (Robert), 2 sons, Frankie Bolden and Roderick "Rick" Bolden, 1 sister, Francine Woods (Joseph), 3 grand children and a host of other relatives and friend. This is a private family service, and tickets are required for entry to the 11 AM service. Visit www.Goolsbymortuary.com for the live stream link.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 26, 2020.
