Rosemary Bolden

BOLDEN (HESTER), Rosemary Rosemary Hester Bolden passed Sunday, June 21, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 AM, at the mortuary. A public viewing will be held on the morning of service from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM at the mortuary. Interment South View cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Pamela Coman (Robert), 2 sons, Frankie Bolden and Roderick "Rick" Bolden, 1 sister, Francine Woods (Joseph), 3 grand children and a host of other relatives and friend. This is a private family service, and tickets are required for entry to the 11 AM service. Visit www.Goolsbymortuary.com for the live stream link.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 26, 2020.