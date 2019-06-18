BRAUN, Rosemary Barber Rosemary Barber Braun, 89, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 2, 2019. She was born August 18, 1929 in Nashville, Tennessee to Harold William Barber and Dorothy Hawthorne Barber. Rosemary moved at an early age to Atlanta, GA, attending E. Rivers Elementary School, North Fulton High School and then transferred to Ashley Hall as a boarding student in Charleston, SC. She went on to attend The University of North Carolina at Greensboro majoring in Physical Education. After graduation, she joined the U.S. Army medical core and trained as a physical therapist treating causalities of the Korean War. Upon her return to Atlanta, she began working at Emory Hospital where she aided many polio patients. After realizing most patients had no choice but to arrive by ambulance to receive therapy at the hospital, she opened her own private, in-home physical therapy practice, which she ran for 30+ years. Rosemary was a long time member of The Pine Tree Garden Club and PEO Local Chapter N. Rosemary was predeceased by her son Dennis Owen Braun. Rosemary is survived by her husband, Owen V. Braun, and two sons, Donald Ellsworth Braun, Harold William Braun and his wife Dana Braun. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Ashleigh Elizabeth Braun and Bennett Kingston Braun of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00am at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta; 1328 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, Georgia. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary