WEBER, RoseMary RoseMary Weber, 77, of Dunwoody, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. She was born on Sept. 6, 1942 in Pittsburgh, PA, the fourth of five siblings born to Regis and Florence Gaugler. She is survived by her husband and soulmate of 55 years, Donald Weber; daughter Jennifer (Chuck) Major of Alpharetta, GA; sons Steven (Susan) Weber of Dunwoody, GA and Christopher (Gale) Weber of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren Allie, Josh, Anna, Ryan,Charlotte and Gavin. Rose Mary was a loving wife and the most amazing mother and grandmother that a child could ever wish for. She was loved and respected by everyone for her kindness, her gentle character, and her subtle sense of humor. She enjoyed spending time surrounded by family and friends at her beach house on Hilton Head Island, SC. She was an avid reader, former ALTA tennis player, world traveler, and animal lover. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA, followed by a luncheon celebrating her life at Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in her memory to the Glaucoma Research Foundation(www.glaucoma.org) or the Feral Cat Program of Georgia Inc., P.O. Box 3622, Alpharetta, GA 30023-3622.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 29, 2019