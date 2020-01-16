|
In Loving Memory of Roslyn W. Tripp A loving and caring wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother who passed away on January 16, 2019. We think of you today, But that is nothing new. We thought of you yesterday And days before that too. We think of you in silence, We often speak your name. We have the many memories and Your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake From which we'll never part. God has you in His arms We have you in our hearts. With all of our love, George, LaTanya, LaShaune, Sean, Kyle, Jaida, Corrie and Riley And a host of friends and family
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 16, 2020