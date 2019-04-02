|
EMBRY, Roswell "Glenn" Roswell "Glenn" Embry- Age 89, Nashville, March 30, 2019. Formerly of Atlanta. Born on July 28, 1929. Survived by his wife of 68 1/2 years, Anna Embry; children, Greg Embry (Pam), Todd Embry (Deborah) and Lenn Prady (Bill); grandchildren, Chad Embry, Parker Embry, Crystal Pierce (Jason), Alyson Izquierdo (Corey), Thomas Embry, Whitney Mays (Michael) and Connor Prady; great-grandchildren, Evie Mays, Olivia Mays, Andrew Pierce, Nathan Pierce and Aiden Pierce. He served two tours in the U.S. Navy and retired from AT&T after 30 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort Inc., 410 Allied Drive, Nashville, TN 37211 or Caris Hospice, 2625 Perimeter Place Drive #131, Nashville, TN 37214 Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Harpeth Hills Church of Christ. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. A private interment will be at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 2, 2019