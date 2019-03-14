|
|
ISON, III, Roswell Davis Roswell Davis Ison III (Dave), of Cumming, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on March 11, 2019. Dave was born in Atlanta, Georgia on March 4, 1937. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Ison; son, Roswell Davis Ison IV; daughters, Virginia Andersen and Diane Linville; sisters, Barbara Thome (Joe), Vicki Akin (Randy), Janice Haralson; grandchildren: Lindsey, Matt, Jessica, Davey, Liam, John Kelly, Madalene; great-grandson, Cooper. Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia G. & Roswell D. Ison, Jr. and sister, Diane Coursey. A celebration of life service with military honors will be held at Poole Funeral Home, Woodstock, GA on Saturday, March 16th at 2:00. Visitation will be from 1-2:00 and a reception will be held immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to Cumming Home Ministries. www.cumminghomeministries.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 14, 2019