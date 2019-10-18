|
HEARD, Rother Funeral Service for Mr. Rother Heard of Conyers, Ga. will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 1 PM at Israel Missionary Baptist Church 2065 Hosea L. Williams Drive Atlanta, Ga. 30317 with Minister Beverly Heard, Eulogist. Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Mr. Heard remains will lie in state form 12 noon until hour of service. Visitation TODAY from 12-8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, Ga. 30034 (404)241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 18, 2019