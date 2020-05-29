MCGINNIS, Roxanne Roxanne McGinnis, age 67, of Suwanee, GA, passed away May 24, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Marvin Smith. She is survived by husband, Randy and son, Evan, also sister, Pandora (Michael) Singer of Leawood, KS and sister-in-law, Carolyn (Melvin) Katz of Skokie, IL. A memorial service will be set at a future date. In lieu of flowers, Roxanne would like donations be sent to the ASPCA in memory of Roxanne McGinnis. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA, 770-932-1133.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 29, 2020.