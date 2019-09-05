Services
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory
1975 E West Connector
Austell, GA 30106
(770) 944-2900
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
BUEHLER, Roy Robert Roy Robert Buehler, age 82, of Mableton passed away Aug. 31, 2019. Roy was born July 12, 1937 in Milwaukee, WI to Roy Thomas and Irene Josephine Buehler. Roy served in the United States Navy as a test pilot, and later retired after over 30 years of service. He is survived by his children, Chris (Tammy) Buehler, Cathy (Dennis) Lucas, Alex (Joy) Buehler, and Matt (Sue) Buehler; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Damon) Walker and Natalie Buehler; great-grandson, Mason Walker; and many beloved friends and neighbors. The family will receive friends on Sept. 6, from 4 PM to 8 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Sept. 7, 9:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Interment will occur at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4300 King Springs Road, Smyrna, GA 30082, or Tranquility Hospice at wellstar.org/givetohospice. See full obituary at www.davisstruempf.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 5, 2019
