CAUSEY, Jr., Roy A. Roy A. Causey, Jr. , 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, May 24, 2019 at his Azalea Estates home in Fayetteville, GA. He was born in Atlanta, GA on December 1, 1923 to Roy A. Causey, Sr. and Martha Ellen Hammond. He graduated from Tech High School in June 1942 and then served in the United States Navy from January, 1943 until March, 1946 (involved in Pilot Training and Communications Management). On September 29, 1945, he married Lillie Mae Gibson and together they had 52 very happy years until her death in January, 1997. Roy was a lifetime employee of AT&T, starting his career as an Equipment Maintenance Manager in 1942, then as a Transmission Supervisor and ultimately becoming a District Manager in Long Lines Divisional Management. He spent the early years of his AT&T employment in Atlanta, but in the early 1069's he moved his family to New York City, followed shortly thereafter by moves to the Chicago area, Springfield, IL, and finally to Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, FL, where he retired in 1982. He was a highly valued and respected employee, contributing significantly to operational efficiency and business stability in all his assignments. He was also a highly effective employee coach and mentor, as during the course of his 40+ years with AT&T, he managed hundreds of employees. Roy and Lillie Mae had three children, Robbie Lee (Roger Anderson) of Douglasville, Roy A III (Sue) of Mt. Pleasant, WI, and the late Linda (Cliff Rigg) of Metamora, IL. Roy and Lillie Mae were blessed with five grandchildren, Wayne (Christian) Anderson of Powder Springs, Terry (Louis Valentine) of Temple, Tim Anderson of Douglasville, Jackie (Clarence) Wilson of San Diego and Christopher (Christina) Rigg of Metamora, IL. The grandchildren gave five great-grandchildren, Roman, Trevor, Conner, Briar and Sylvie. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Kay, many nieces and nephews and special friends Reba McGuire and Margaret Hutchinson. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Lillie Mae, his sister, Dorothy, his brother, Gordon, sister-in-law, Clara, brother-in-law, Gene, as well as Lillie Mae's brother, Eddie, sisters, Ruth, Eugenia, Thelma, Daisy, Eloise and Roy Gibson. Roy was highly active in the Southern Baptist Church throughout his life, at various times teaching Sunday School, serving as Sunday School Superintendent, chairing numerous church committees, and serving as a Deacon, Usher and Trustee as necessary. In his spare time, he loved to fish and play golf. His funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon on Friday, May 31, 2019, with burial to follow at College Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 29, 2019