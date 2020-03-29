|
DAWKINS, Roy Roy Gwen Dawkins, 93, passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter, Laura Roadcap, on March 15, 2020. He was born May 19,1926, in Vinegar Bend, AL, to Royal Francis Dawkins and Tomie Rivers Bryant. It was said that Roy's father was so overjoyed to have a baby boy after having 3 daughters that he threw his hat down and stomped it flat! Roy lived in Mobile, AL, and Meridian, Miss., as well as other stations along the Alabama/Mississippi border while his father was employed by the Mobile and Ohio Railroad. The family moved to Atlanta when Roy was 11 and he spent summers in Turnerville, GA, where his father's family lived. In 1944 he graduated from Tech High where he met his best friend Russell Linenkohl. Roy served as Radioman in the Navy from 1944-1946 and afterwards was active in the Naval Reserve and the American Legion for several years. Roy graduated from the University of Georgia Evening College, where he met the love of his life and future wife, Bobbie Oglesby. He worked towards a master's degree in Public Administration in his later years. In his 33-year career at Fulton County Health Department, Roy became Director of Vital Statistics and retired as Fulton County Registrar of Vital Records in 1981. He and Bobbie raised four children in the Buckhead area of Atlanta and were longtime members of Peachtree Christian Church. Roy enjoyed a lifelong passion of trains including riding, collecting, and modeling. He loved Westerns and WWII classic movies, weekend garage sales, and Hickory House BBQ "outside pork, sliced, dry, sauce on the side." Roy was a kind man with a delightful sense of humor, a good listener, and a gentleman in the truest sense of the word. Roy Dawkins was preceded in death by his wife, Claire Elizabeth (Bobbie) Oglesby, his parents, and sisters Frances Dickey, Armalie Garner, and Venie Roberts. He is survived by his son and three daughters: Royal Francis "Pete" Dawkins (Sherry) of Dunwoody, GA; Tomie Dugas (Ray) of Auburn, AL; Laura Roadcap (Jack) of Flowery Branch, GA; Anne Vanderleest (Dirk) of Concord, N.C. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Celebration of life and interment services will be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Friends of the Dunwoody Library, the Salvation Army, or a . To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2020