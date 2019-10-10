|
GIBSON, Roy Thomas Roy Thomas Gibson passed from this life and went to be with the Lord on the 9th day of October 2019, at the age of 96. Roy is survived by his four daughters, Paula Gibson Harris (Steve), Patricia Gibson (Danny Campbell), Julie Gibson Coggin (Eddie), Jeanne Gibson Cook (Billy), 8 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Hapeville First Baptist Church, on Friday, October 11th, with visitation from 12 Noon until the service hour at the church. Donehoo-Lewis Funeral Home, Hapeville.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 10, 2019