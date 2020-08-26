POSS, Roy Eugene Roy Eugene Poss of Dunwoody, Georgia passed away on August 23, 2020 in Dunwoody, GA. Roy Eugene Poss was born in Brookhaven, GA to Harry T. Poss and Floy E. Poss on June 5, 1931. He married Jemmie Lou Poss on September 28, 1950 in Dunwoody, GA and was married for 41 years until she passed in 1991. He worked as a Master Carpenter in construction and built many landmark buildings in Atlanta for 45 years and the interiors of Phipps Plaza shops and Emory University. He was a member of the Chamblee Sardis Masonic Lodge and was a Grand Master and was awarded a 50-year apron for service. He was a member of the National Street Rod Association and was a collector of Antique Cars and Extraordinaire. He is a member of the First Baptist Church of Sandy Springs and was the Chairman and Head of Board of Deacons and a member of the Gideon International Ministry. Roy Eugene Poss is survived by his son, David G. Poss, daughter, Beverly Poss Bohan, brother, Leon Poss, grandchildren, Joshua M. Keller, Renee C. Keller, John W. Keller, III, Amanda S. Poss, Jason M. Poss and great-grandchildren, Gunnar E. Anthony and Oliver L. Anthony. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5 PM - 7 PM, at H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill in Brookhaven, GA. A graveside service will take place on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park Masonic Gardens in Sandy Springs, GA, with Reverend Larry Haron officiating. The family of Roy Eugene Poss wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dogwood Forest Assisted Living, Dr. Cory Handlesman of North Atlanta Kidney Specialists for their loving care, Agape Hospice Care and Complete Home Care.