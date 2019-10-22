|
|
THOMAS, Roy Jackson "Jack" Mr. Roy Jackson (Jack) Thomas, age 84, of Sharpsburg, passed away October 19, 2019. He was retired from Delta Airlines after 33 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Joy Thomas; daughters, Susan Massey and her husband, Don, of Acworth Amy Thomas of Sharpsburg; grandchildren, Steven Massey and his girlfriend, Hannah Botts, Sarah Bowling and her husband, Will, Clay Thomas; great-grandson, Liam Bowling. He lived his life with patience and humor, we will miss his presence everyday. Arrangements at Parrott Funeral Home, 8355 Senoia Road, Fairburn, GA. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, from 5 to 8 PM. Visitation will also be held Thursday, October 24, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. with the funeral service at 2:00 PM. Dr. John Talley and Dr. George Dillard officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 22, 2019