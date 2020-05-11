|
|
WINTER, Roy Lexington, SC Roy Kaiser Winter, 69, of Lexington, formerly of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born in Lexington, SC, he was a son of the late Harry Albert and Edith Kaiser Winter. Roy was a 1969 graduate of Avondale High School. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Georgia and his Master of Business Information Systems from Georgia State University. Roy retired from AT&T as a senior computer analyst. Survivors include Carol Ann Lees, his sisters, Karen Winter (Keith Sweat), Leslee Strohmeyer (John), Loel Davenport (Murray); brother, Frank Winter (Stephanie); many nieces and nephews. A sincere thank you to Carol Ann Lees for her loving care and extraordinary support; and to Leigh Freeman, Mike "Slick" Hereford and Mac Farrar for their lifetime of friendship. To celebrate Roy's life, family and friends will gather at Golden Hills Country Club in Lexington at a later date. Roy always loved his pets, especially his late dog "Purdy". In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Parkway, Columbia, SC 29212. To see the full obituary and to share memories and condolences, please visit ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 11, 2020