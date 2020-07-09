1/1
Rozie Rosser
ROSSER, Rozie Mrs. Rozie A. Lewis Rosser, age 97, passed on July 4, 2020. Rozie was the first African American born in Haralson County GA to obtain a college degree. She was an educator for 40 years in Atlanta Public Schools and across West GA. Services, July 11,12:00 noon at Mt. Newly Baptist Church. Viewing, Friday July 10, 3-7pm at Willie A. Watkins West End Atlanta Chapel. She leaves to mourn children, Martin (Joyce), Rozilan and Belinda, grandchildren, Martin Jarrett & James Cameron, sister, Alvesta (Chris), nieces and nephews. Entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
JUL
11
Service
12:00 PM
Mt. Newly Baptist Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Willie A. Watkins, Inc.
