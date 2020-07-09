Rozie Rosser

ROSSER, Rozie Mrs. Rozie A. Lewis Rosser, age 97, passed on July 4, 2020. Rozie was the first African American born in Haralson County GA to obtain a college degree. She was an educator for 40 years in Atlanta Public Schools and across West GA. Services, July 11,12:00 noon at Mt. Newly Baptist Church. Viewing, Friday July 10, 3-7pm at Willie A. Watkins West End Atlanta Chapel. She leaves to mourn children, Martin (Joyce), Rozilan and Belinda, grandchildren, Martin Jarrett & James Cameron, sister, Alvesta (Chris), nieces and nephews. Entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Carrollton Chapel.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 9, 2020.