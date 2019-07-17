KENNEMORE, Sr., Ruben Ernest Mr. Ruben Ernest Kennemore, Sr. of Hampton Ga went to be with Jesus on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born on February 20, 1936 in Atlanta, Georgia. He met his parents, brother and son at those pearly gates. He was married for 66 years to the love of his life, Mrs. Henrietta Cawthon. Together, the two of them created a beautiful life. Ruben was the co-owner of Georgia Metal and Roofing, as well as an active member in their church. Mr. Kennemore was also a shriner, and he served as potentate in 1990. Most importantly, he was the rock for our family. He loved everyone unconditionally and truly believed that everyone deserves second chances. His smile and his laugh would light up the entire room. He would take the shirt off his back if he thought someone was in need. He had a true compassion for everyone he met, and those who knew him were honored and blessed. He always took care of and supported his family and friends. He never let anyone leave his house hungry, and he always showed how much he cared about and loved the people around him. There are not enough words to describe the love his family has for him. He is preceded in death by his father Clarence Kennemore, mother Ruth Kennemore, brother J.C Kennemore, and his son Ernie Kennemore. The loved ones that he left behind include his wife of 66 years Retta Kennemore, daughter Christy Entrekin, as well as 5 grandkids, 11 great grandkids, 2 great great grandkids, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and so many others. There will never be another man as special as the one we lost, but we are so thankful he is whole once again. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Mr. Jon Cawthon. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 17, 2019