Rubin Saposnik
1929 - 2020
SAPOSNIK, Rubin


Rubin Saposnik passed away on October 5, 2020 in Westchester County, NY at the age of 91. Rubin was born July 11, 1929 in Chicago, IL to Abraham Chaim Saposnik and Sarah Tenner Saposnik. He married Marlene Taber of Lafayette, IN in 1960. Rubin earned two bachelor's and a master's degree in mathematics and economics from The University of Chicago. He then began his professional career with the U.S. Department of the Navy in Washington, D.C. He subsequently matriculated at the University of Minnesota where he completed a Ph.D. in economics under the supervision of future Nobel Laureate Leonid Hurwicz. Spanning more than four decades, he held faculty appointments at Purdue University, State University of New York at Buffalo, University of Kansas, University of Kentucky, and Georgia State University. Upon his retirement from Georgia State, he and Marlene traveled to the Czech Republic where he taught economics at Charles University in Prague. His theoretical research on individual and collective choice was widely-cited in the profession. With his long-time colleague, the late James Quirk, he co-authored a text of general equilibrium and welfare economics that was translated into three languages and was a cornerstone for graduate student education for over two decades.

Rubin is survived by Marlene Taber Saposnik, his wife of 60 years, formerly of Decatur now of Briarcliff Manor, NY; daughters Andrea Saposnik (James Cowdery) of Briarcliff Manor, NY and Alicia Saposnik of Tucson, AZ; grandsons Kai Morfin and Sean Morfin of Tucson, AZ; and his sister, Carol Lobron of Cambridge, MA and her family.

Rubin was an avid runner and a fervent believer in the value of education. We will remember him for his generosity, his quick wit, his love of music, and his encyclopedic knowledge, and so much more that we cannot fit in these pages. A celebration of Rubin's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Doctors Without Borders.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 7, 2020.
