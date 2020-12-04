1/1
Ruby Baines
BAINES (MOTON), Ruby

Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Ruby Moton Baines, age 89, will be held at 11AM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (50 people maximum allowed) 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur GA. DUE TO COVID, the Service will live streamed for your convenience. Viewing will be on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 3-5pm also at the South Dekalb Chapel. INTERMENT at Westview Cemetery-1680 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for Live Streaming info and to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404) 241-5656

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2020.
