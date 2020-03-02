Services
Ruby Brooks Obituary
BROOKS, Ruby Mrs. Ruby Lee Brooks of Fayetteville passed away February 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Mr. Joseph M. Brooks. She is survived by her children, Ernest James Brooks of Fairburn; M. Lee Brooks and his wife Judy of Griffin; Joseph G. Brooks and his wife Lsainda of Griffin; Cynthia Gibbons and her husband James of Sharpsburg; sister, Opal Parker of Huntsville, Alabama; 9 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4, at 2 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Chaplain Rob Morris officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to the Georgia Chapter, , 1925 Century Blvd. NE, Suite 10, Atlanta, GA 30345-3315. -The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 3, from 5 to 7 PM, at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 2, 2020
